Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

About Summit Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

