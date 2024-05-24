Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Financial Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.