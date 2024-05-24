Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,018,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 687,353 shares.The stock last traded at $50.89 and had previously closed at $50.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.