SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.50. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 27,575 shares changing hands.
SunCar Technology Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.
About SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
