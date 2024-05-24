SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 3,625,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,963,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in SunPower by 406.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SunPower by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SunPower by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

