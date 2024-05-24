Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Suzano Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE SUZ opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Suzano has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suzano will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

