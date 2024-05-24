Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Decreased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Sysco by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. 2,249,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,540. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

