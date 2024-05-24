Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Robert W. Baird

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.22.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

