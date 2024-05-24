Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNGX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 298,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,437. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics



Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.



