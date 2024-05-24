TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 47,959 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $56.92 during midday trading on Friday. 2,235,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,534. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

