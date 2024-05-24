TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,580. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

