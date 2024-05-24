TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354,404. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

