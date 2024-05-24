TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $980,646,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,553,000 after purchasing an additional 91,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,595,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average of $179.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

