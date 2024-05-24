TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $817,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CME Group stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

