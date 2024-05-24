TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,458,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,636. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

