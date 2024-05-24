TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.