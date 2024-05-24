TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,321. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

