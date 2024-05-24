TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $985,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.87. 3,099,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.99. The company has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

