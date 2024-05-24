TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,146,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.99. 1,187,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,298. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.