TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,387,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,898,607. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average of $147.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

