TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,330 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.46. 938,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $259.00 and a 12-month high of $357.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

