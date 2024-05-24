TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 500,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,456. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

