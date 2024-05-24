TC Energy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.50.

TRP stock opened at C$52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.11. The stock has a market cap of C$54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$55.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

