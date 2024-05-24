TCW Group Inc. Acquires 18,928 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 960,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,805. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

