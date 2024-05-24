TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Zscaler worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $72,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 196,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.76.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.47. 850,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -180.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

