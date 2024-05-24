TCW Group Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $769.16. 155,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $772.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.55.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.