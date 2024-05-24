TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,809 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 85,585 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,012 shares of the airline’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,510. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

