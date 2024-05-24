TCW Group Inc. Has $17.85 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,694 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $303,065,000 after buying an additional 180,999 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.33. 640,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,052. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $163.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.