TCW Group Inc. Has $21.50 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CyberArk Software worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $241.23. The stock had a trading volume of 179,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,829. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

