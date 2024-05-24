TCW Group Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.98. 507,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

