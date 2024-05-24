TCW Group Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,679. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

