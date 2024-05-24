TCW Group Inc. Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Roku worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $56.50. 1,253,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $528,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,474 shares of company stock worth $1,111,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

