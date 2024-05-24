TCW Group Inc. Purchases 2,869 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. 4,822,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,561. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

