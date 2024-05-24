TCW Group Inc. Purchases 4,455 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,842,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after buying an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,956,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,109,000 after buying an additional 38,667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,042,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after buying an additional 709,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,341. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.