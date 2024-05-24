TCW Group Inc. Purchases 84,401 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,401 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Cognex worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after purchasing an additional 837,487 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after buying an additional 192,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 498,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,433. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

View Our Latest Report on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.