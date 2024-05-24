TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,357 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.94. The company had a trading volume of 495,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,611 shares of company stock worth $546,839. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

