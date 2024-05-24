TCW Group Inc. Sells 57,000 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SXC stock remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.19. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.