TCW Group Inc. Takes $7.64 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $655,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.66. 283,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $338.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

