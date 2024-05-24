TD Cowen Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $63.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.