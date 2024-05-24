TD Securities Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$47.87 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

