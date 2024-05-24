Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 4,458 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 537,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.14. 608,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

