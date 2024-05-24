Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 6,887 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 62,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.25. 39,687,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,813,176. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

