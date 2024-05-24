Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 5,526 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CBRE Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 640,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,187. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.