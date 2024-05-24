Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 8,579 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $930,626,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $75.66. 3,747,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,616 shares of company stock worth $4,819,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

