Team Hewins LLC Invests $775,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Price Performance
NYSE CAT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,984. The stock has a market cap of $170.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
