Team Hewins LLC Invests $775,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,984. The stock has a market cap of $170.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.