Team Hewins LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,376 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

