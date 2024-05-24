Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

GILD traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. 3,779,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

