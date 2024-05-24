Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.
NYSE:UBS traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $32.13.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
