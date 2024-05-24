Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $108,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,517 shares of company stock valued at $39,497,196 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.2 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,312. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

