Team Hewins LLC Takes $652,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,642,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.28. The company had a trading volume of 398,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,938. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.24 and its 200-day moving average is $271.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

