Team Hewins LLC Takes $867,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $531.74. 1,438,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

